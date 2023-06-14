Mother of two boys killed on Westlake Village crosswalk in 2020 'shattered' by trial delay

The trial of a woman accused of killing two young boys in Westlake Village in September 2020, has been further delayed.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman was due to be tried next month, for the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 8 and 11 at the time.

The trial has been postponed to January 16th next year. Grossman is accused of hitting them in her speeding car as they crossed on a marked crosswalk. She denies the charges.

The mother of the boys, Nancy Iskander, told KCLU that she’s “crushed” by the delay.