California Coast News

Mother of two boys killed on Westlake Village crosswalk in 2020 'shattered' by trial delay

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT
Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by a speeding driver in 2020
The Mark and Jacob Foundation
/
Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed while using a crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020

The trial of Rebecca Grossman, who is accused of killing Mark and Jacob Iskander, was scheduled to take place next month, but has been delayed to January 14, 2024.

The trial of a woman accused of killing two young boys in Westlake Village in September 2020, has been further delayed.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman was due to be tried next month, for the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 8 and 11 at the time.

The trial has been postponed to January 16th next year. Grossman is accused of hitting them in her speeding car as they crossed on a marked crosswalk. She denies the charges.

The mother of the boys, Nancy Iskander, told KCLU that she’s “crushed” by the delay.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
