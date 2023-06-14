Fire department redeploys engine to insure Highway 101 construction doesn't cause response delays

The project to expand Highway 101 in Southern Santa Barbara County is impacting the ability of a fire department to respond to emergency calls. So, the Montecito Fire Department has set up a new temporary fire station.

The issue is getting from the north to the south side of Montecito, because the community is bisected by the construction zone.

The department has stationed an engine on Hill Road, along with a temporary housing facility for the two firefighters staffing it. It’s in a parking lot adjacent to the Santa Barbara Biltmore.

Department officials say having an engine there is important, because there are about 300 calls a year for service on the south side of Highway 101 in Montecito.