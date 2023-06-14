2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire department redeploys engine to insure Highway 101 construction doesn't cause response delays

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
Work to widen Highway 101 in Montecito is causing traffic disruptions, so the Montecito Fire Department redeployed one of its engines to try to prevent delays in emergency responses.
Montecito Fire Department
/
Work to widen Highway 101 in Montecito is causing traffic disruptions, so the Montecito Fire Department redeployed one of its engines to try to prevent delays in emergency responses.

Montecito Fire Department establishes temporary fire station on south side of Highway 101, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Biltmore.

The project to expand Highway 101 in Southern Santa Barbara County is impacting the ability of a fire department to respond to emergency calls. So, the Montecito Fire Department has set up a new temporary fire station.

The issue is getting from the north to the south side of Montecito, because the community is bisected by the construction zone.

The department has stationed an engine on Hill Road, along with a temporary housing facility for the two firefighters staffing it. It’s in a parking lot adjacent to the Santa Barbara Biltmore.

Department officials say having an engine there is important, because there are about 300 calls a year for service on the south side of Highway 101 in Montecito.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newsmontecitohighway 101
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco