Many communities in the Tri-Counties are celebrating Juneteenth

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Juneteenth Celebration of Ventura County (JCVC)
/
Ventura County's 32nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Saturday at Oxnard's Downtown Plaza from 10am to 5pm

Juneteenth - which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans - is being marked a couple of days early in Oxnard, with a celebration on the 17th, ahead of the official holiday on the 19th.

The Juneteenth annual event will feature Gospel music, Ventura College Jazz Band and dance performances, as well as food and face painting.

It also features an encampment exhibit by the Buffalo Soldiers 10th Cavalry, said Angela Landers, one of the organizers of the celebration, which has been running in the city of 32 years.

Landers said the event seeks to bring as many diverse cultures as possible together to celebrate an African American tradition celebrating freedom, to build and strengthen the common bonds that sustain and support the local community.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Oxnard’s Downtown Park Plaza from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
