Many communities in the Tri-Counties are celebrating Juneteenth

The Juneteenth annual event will feature Gospel music, Ventura College Jazz Band and dance performances, as well as food and face painting.

It also features an encampment exhibit by the Buffalo Soldiers 10th Cavalry, said Angela Landers, one of the organizers of the celebration, which has been running in the city of 32 years.

Landers said the event seeks to bring as many diverse cultures as possible together to celebrate an African American tradition celebrating freedom, to build and strengthen the common bonds that sustain and support the local community.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Oxnard’s Downtown Park Plaza from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.