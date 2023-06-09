How a South Coast aid organization is gearing up to help with hurricane season, ahead of time

The Atlantic Hurricane season officially began on June 1st and a major-player in disaster response around the globe, is gearing up to help folks closer to home.

"Our organization routinely provides the basic building blocks to recovery," explained Kerri Murray, the President of Shelter Box USA, who are headquartered in Santa Barbara.

The organization pre-position aid to help people affected around the world, and say they’re also stocking up to help the most vulnerable people here who could be impacted by devastating storms.

"Our pre-positioning for the North America response is all out of Panama. We preposition thousands of shelter kits ready to go and be deployed wherever they're needed," she explained to KCLU.

Murray explained the organization has helped in the past when hurricanes have hit, especially in vulnerable communities and are also continuing efforts to respond to natural disasters and war around the globe.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting 5-9 hurricanes this year with as many as four strengthening into major hurricanes.