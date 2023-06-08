2023
California Coast News

Mystery continues over unsolved murder of 96-year-old Montecito woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT
An image of a suspect vehicle in the May, 2022 murder of a Montecito resident. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize it.
Ruben Esparza
/
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
An image of a suspect vehicle in the May, 2022 murder of a Montecito resident. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize it.

Detectives release new photo of potential suspect's vehicle.

It’s been just over a year since an elderly woman was murdered in her upscale Montecito home, and the case remains unsolved.

A 96-year-old woman was killed in her Park Lane home.

But what was the motive for the May, 2022 killing? A few months earlier Violet Alberts had been the victim of fraud. The suspect in that case was arrested in August, and is still in custody.

But, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say they are still trying to identify the suspect in what they say was a home invasion murder.

They have released pictures of a mid-sized SUV seen entering and leaving her property around the time of the killing, and are hoping someone might know who was in the vehicle.

There's also a $10,000 reward being offered in connection with the arrest, and conviction in the murder case.

