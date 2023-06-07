Work is starting on a new multi-million dollar addition to a Central Coast college

The new 33,728 square feet Campus Center will serve as the “front door” of Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus.

It'll cost around $37 million and be completed in Spring 2025, explained Dr Jill Stearns, Superintendent/President of Cuesta College.

She said the addition is much needed.

"Our campus has been lacking that obvious front door and where to begin," said Dr Stearns.

"It's also going to be replacing a building that was in significant disrepair," she told KCLU.

The state-of-the-art facility is the newest and last addition to the college. The previous building completed on the San Luis Obispo campus was the Data Center, which opened in February 2020.