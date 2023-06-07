2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Work is starting on a new multi-million dollar addition to a Central Coast college

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Work is starting on building a new campus center at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County
Cuesta College
/
Work is starting on building a new campus center at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County

It’s a big day for Cuesta College at their San Luis Obispo Campus Center.

The new 33,728 square feet Campus Center will serve as the “front door” of Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus.

It'll cost around $37 million and be completed in Spring 2025, explained Dr Jill Stearns, Superintendent/President of Cuesta College.

She said the addition is much needed.

"Our campus has been lacking that obvious front door and where to begin," said Dr Stearns.

"It's also going to be replacing a building that was in significant disrepair," she told KCLU.

The state-of-the-art facility is the newest and last addition to the college. The previous building completed on the San Luis Obispo campus was the Data Center, which opened in February 2020.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday