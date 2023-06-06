2023
Pedestrian seriously injured trying to stop SUV involved in chase in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Police arrest a man who was involved in a car chase which left a pedestrian seriously injured.
John Palminteri
/
The driver was later arrested.

A wild car chase in Santa Barbara has left a bystander who tried to intervene with serious injuries.

It started during the lunch hour Tuesday, when a man was pounding on the windows of a closed business on De La Vina street. Police arrived and asked the man to leave. He complied, but as he drove away in a SUV he struck a retaining wall.

Officers then stopped him a few blocks away, on Bath Street. A pedestrian stood in front of the SUV, to try to stop it from leaving. But, the SUV struck the Good Samaritan, and fled the scene.

The officers stayed at the scene to provide emergency first aid. The driver was found, and arrested about an hour later. There’s no word yet on the exact charges the man is facing.

