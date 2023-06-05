Student winemakers from around the state will be converging on Santa Maria for a wine festival

"It's a great opportunity for them, " explained Alfredo Koch, the Viticulture and Enology Program Coordinator at Hancock College in Santa Maria, where the West Coast College and University Wine Festival is being held.

Koch said the area's wines are famous and he's "very proud" of the wine-makers of the future taking part in the festival, which is open to the public aged 21+.

The festival will include wines from seven California community college and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College, Fresno State University, and more.

The festival will also feature wines from eight California wineries including Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines, Hitching Post Wines, and others.

The West Coast College and University Wine Festival takes place on Saturday June 10 from 1-4pm.