Why some of the water in Venice's Grand Canal recently turned bright green

Published June 2, 2023 at 2:46 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Some of the water in Venice, Italy's Grand Canal, recently turned bright green. Officials ordered a police investigation. Environmental experts tested the water. The culprit? Fluorescein. It's a chemical used during underwater construction to find leaks. It's unclear whether a suspect has been identified. Thankfully, the Hulk-hued water wasn't toxic. Officials still don't know how it happened, but they say it definitely was not an accident.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

