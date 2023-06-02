2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Do a good deed, and get a free Slurpee! Ventura County deputies rewarding kids doing the right thing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT
7-Eleven is teaming up with law enforcement agencies to encourage kids to do the right thing.
Kenny Eliason
/
Unsplash
7-Eleven is teaming up with law enforcement agencies to encourage kids to do the right thing.

Patrol officers will give certificates to kids they see doing things like wearing a helmet while skateboarding, or crossing a street properly.

With many schools almost out for summer, Ventura County Sheriff’s patrol deputies are going to have a special eye out on kids.

But, that special effort isn’t focused on lawbreakers.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with 7-Eleven for what’s known as “Operation Chill.” Deputies will be looking for kids who do things like cross a street safely, pick up trash, or hold a door open for someone.

They’ll then reward them with gift certificates for free Slurpees. The gift certificates will be good at participating 7-Eleven’s, as well Speedway gas stations. 7-Eleven is issuing nearly a half million coupons to more than 1300 participating law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county sheriff's office
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco