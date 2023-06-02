Do a good deed, and get a free Slurpee! Ventura County deputies rewarding kids doing the right thing

With many schools almost out for summer, Ventura County Sheriff’s patrol deputies are going to have a special eye out on kids.

But, that special effort isn’t focused on lawbreakers.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with 7-Eleven for what’s known as “Operation Chill.” Deputies will be looking for kids who do things like cross a street safely, pick up trash, or hold a door open for someone.

They’ll then reward them with gift certificates for free Slurpees. The gift certificates will be good at participating 7-Eleven’s, as well Speedway gas stations. 7-Eleven is issuing nearly a half million coupons to more than 1300 participating law enforcement agencies across the nation.