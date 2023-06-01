2023
How the City of Goleta is cracking down on single use plastics

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
There are new rules in Goleta to reduce plastic pollution
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
There are new rules in Goleta to reduce plastic pollution

It’s estimated there are over five trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean and the Santa Barbara County community is cracking down on single-use plastics.

The City of Goleta had given businesses 10 months to prepare for comprehensive plastic pollution reduction regulations – and that deadline runs out on June 1.

"This is getting more and more businesses to go reusable," said Dana Murray, Sustainability Manager for the City of Goleta.

The new rules prohibit single use plastic cutlery and polystyrene foodware.

"Because they are light-weight and not recyclable, this policy really targets polystyrene food packaging. It can blow away and get into the environment," said Murray.

"These single use plastic and polystyrenes - they're going to outlive us all on earth just for a minute's use," she said.

The ordinance became effective on August 12, 2022 but time was given to allow businesses, residents and visitors to prepare for the new regulations, which include a requirement for reusable foodware for businesses with dining on premises, as well as restrictions on the sale and distribution of mylar balloons.

The City’s Sustainability Program has released a Plastic Free Goleta guide.

