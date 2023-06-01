A Ventura County community has an innovative solution to provide affordable housing for seniors
It’s an issue across the Tri-Counties.
Work started this week on the first modular development in Ventura County, Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments in Camarillo.
"Most of the apartments are built off-site, transported here and then put together," explained the President of Many Mansions, Rick Schroeder.
Many Mansions is the non-profit behind the affordable housing development specifically designed for seniors who have extremely low-income and homeless seniors with a mental disability. Schroeder says the modular homes speed up the construction timeline by as much as a third.
"Seniors on fixed income do not have a lot of housing options. As a result they are our fastest growing homeless population," said Schroeder.
"This is the type of housing that's fitting into a growing need," he said.
The County provided the land and will collaborate with wrap-around mental health services to residents.