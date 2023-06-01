A Ventura County community has an innovative solution to provide affordable housing for seniors

Work started this week on the first modular development in Ventura County, Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments in Camarillo.

"Most of the apartments are built off-site, transported here and then put together," explained the President of Many Mansions, Rick Schroeder.

Many Mansions is the non-profit behind the affordable housing development specifically designed for seniors who have extremely low-income and homeless seniors with a mental disability. Schroeder says the modular homes speed up the construction timeline by as much as a third.

"Seniors on fixed income do not have a lot of housing options. As a result they are our fastest growing homeless population," said Schroeder.

"This is the type of housing that's fitting into a growing need," he said.

The County provided the land and will collaborate with wrap-around mental health services to residents.