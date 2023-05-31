Father, son in Conejo Valley dead: Investigators call it a murder-suicide

There’s shock in the Conejo Valley over the death of a father and son, in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Chiquita Lane in Thousand Oaks Wednesday night by reports of a possible suicide.

They found an unconscious man, and his unconscious seven-year-old son.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the boy pronounced dead at a hospital.

Following autopsies, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the boy had been strangled, and that the father had killed himself.