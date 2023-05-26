Part of a Tri-Counties highway closed by storm damage will remain shut down through at least summer

A section of a scenic Tri-Counties highway which was heavily damaged by January's storms is going to remain closed for repairs at least through this summer.

Highway 33 north of Ojai was hit hard by January's storms. There was heavy damage caused by mudslide, rock slides, and erosion. In one area, a section of the roadway collapsed down a mountainside.

The 33 is closed from Matilija Hot Springs Road to the Lockwood Valley area. It's a 32 mile stretch of the highway.

Four contractors are working on the repair project, which is expected to cost about $35 million.