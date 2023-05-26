2023
California Coast News

Inmate dies in Santa Barbara County's Main Jail

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT
KCLU
/
An inmate died Thursday at Santa Barbara County's Main Jail, with a drug overdose suspected as the cause.

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Santa Barbara County's Main Jail.

A deputy and a jail nurse were conducting routine welfare checks on inmates Thursday night when they discovered one didn't respond to them. They say they entered the cell and discovered he wasn't breathing, and had a foamy purge coming from his mouth.

They started CPR, and administered Narcan, which is the drug used to counter an opioid overdose. But, he failed to respond, and was pronounced dead. He's being identified as Rio Ulvaeus of Santa Barbara. The 45-year-old man was being held on drug and weapons related charges.

An autopsy is pending, but jail officials say there are indications the death was the result of an opioid overdose.

