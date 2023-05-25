2023
There’s an urgent need for dogs in Ventura County to be adopted or fostered

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
Camarillo Animal Shelter is over capacity at 117%
Ventura County Animal Services
/
Camarillo Animal Shelter is over capacity at 117%

Dog kennels at Camarillo animal shelter are over capacity.

12-20 dogs are usually taken in per day at the animal shelter in Camarillo. But now, they say they are seeing a surge in animal surrenders and more dogs coming in, than going out.

"Our dog kennels are full," said Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services. He said the need for adoptions and foster families for dogs is urgent because they are over capacity at 117%.

"If they can bring an animal into their home on a temporary basis, that would help us temporarily relieve some of the stress on the kennel [space] and make room for in-coming animals," he said.

"We have to accept every animal in our care. It's not like we can say, 'we are full, we can't take you,'" he said.

Fees are waived for dog adoptions at the Camarillo and Simi Valley shelters until May 28.

