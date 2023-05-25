Georgia residents are asked to wear clothes for official digital ID photos

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in Georgia can now use a digital driver's license. It's an ID on their phones to get through airport security. To set it up, everybody needs to take a headshot, and the Department of Driver Services is asking people to keep their clothes on. The agency even used social media to ask people to stay, quote, "classy." This raises a question. What exactly were they seeing before they sent out that advisory? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.