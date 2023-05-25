2023
California Coast News

Aerospace company doing hypersonic flight research off Central Coast adds jumbo jet to fleet

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT
A Stratolaunch illustration of the 747 it is acquiring as a result of the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.
Stratolaunch
/
A Stratolaunch illustration of the 747 it is acquiring as a result of the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.

Stratolaunch gets modified 747 from bankrupt Virgin Orbit, to use as a second launch vehicle for its hypersonic test aircraft.

A company which is planning to do hypersonic flight testing off the Central Coast has expanded its fleet, thanks to the bankruptcy of another aerospace company.

Mojave, California based Stratolaunch received approval from a bankruptcy court to buy a specially modified Boeing 747 from Virgin Orbit.

Virgin had been using the plane to launch small rockets carrying satellites into orbit. The company filed for bankruptcy this week.

Stratolaunch has developed a rocket engine powered, unmanned test aircraft which will be used for hyperspace flight research. Plans call for the Talon-A craft to be carried aloft by the company’s existing jumbo aircraft, as well as the 747, and then released for the hyperspace flights.

The reusable research craft will then land at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
