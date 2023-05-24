Tri-Counties based international aid group looking at how to help refugees from Sudan's civil war

A civil war that’s killed thousands, and displaced hundreds of thousands in Africa has prompted a Tri-Counties based international aid group to see what it can do to help.

Sudan has been torn by violence for months, with two rival generals fighting for control of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have fled to neighboring Chad, which doesn’t have the resources to help deal with the displaced people.

Santa Barbara based Shelterbox has sent an emergency response team to Chad, to see what’s needed, and how it can help. The non-profit provides tents, solar lamps, water purification devices and other essentials to people around the world who have been displaced by disasters or conflicts.