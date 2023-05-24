2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tri-Counties based international aid group looking at how to help refugees from Sudan's civil war

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
One of the hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees who have fled from their war-torn homeland to neighborhing Chad.
Shelterbox
/
One of the hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees who have fled from their war-torn homeland to neighboring Chad.

An estimated 400,000 Sudanese are in neighboring Chad, which doesn't have the resources to help.

A civil war that’s killed thousands, and displaced hundreds of thousands in Africa has prompted a Tri-Counties based international aid group to see what it can do to help.

Sudan has been torn by violence for months, with two rival generals fighting for control of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have fled to neighboring Chad, which doesn’t have the resources to help deal with the displaced people.

Santa Barbara based Shelterbox has sent an emergency response team to Chad, to see what’s needed, and how it can help. The non-profit provides tents, solar lamps, water purification devices and other essentials to people around the world who have been displaced by disasters or conflicts.

Tags
shelterboxcal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco