Foo Fighters welcome Josh Freese as the group's new drummer

(SOUNDBITE OF FOO FIGHTERS SONG, "EVERLONG")

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. The Foo Fighters have a new drummer. And the reveal was a performance in itself. It began with cameos of other drummers, like Tommy Lee bringing in some takeout and Danny Carey leading the poodles he groomed, before this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSH FREESE: Excuse me, guys, could we just, like - I don't know - play a song?

MARTIN: Josh Freese, who played with Guns N' Roses and Sting, joins the tour starting tomorrow in Gilford, N.H.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.