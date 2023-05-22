Striking Hollywood writers are on the frontline of a labor fight against AI

Artificial intelligence has become a sticking point in the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. The union wants studios to promise restrictions on A.I., warning that the technology could undermine not just their job security as writers but the quality and authenticity of their scripts.

What happens in Hollywood could have implications for other industries, too, as the proliferation of AI threatens to upend all kinds of industries.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation.

