Man charged with Ventura County crime spree which included teen's death pleads not guilty to charges

A Ventura County man entered not guilty pleas to 24 charges stemming from a series of incidents which left a high school student dead.

Prosecutors say on April 18, Austin Allen Eis attacked two employees at a Simi Valley store, and threatened two others. They say he then drove to Camarillo, where he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Finally, they say the 24-year-old Camarillo man was driving on Thousand Oaks Boulevard when he intentionally hit four Westlake High School students at a bus stop. One student died, and three were seriously injured.

Eis entered a not guilty plea to all counts. He's set to return again in court to face the charges July 19.