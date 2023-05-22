2023
Man charged with Ventura County crime spree which included teen's death pleads not guilty to charges

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 22, 2023 at 1:49 AM PDT
A car crash and flipped on Thousand Oaks Boulevard near Westlake High School Tuesday afternoon. It plowed into a group of students at a bus stop, killing one and injuring three.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A car plowed into a group of students at a Westlake Village bus stop, killing one and injuring three. Detectives think the crash was intentional, and the driver has been charged with murder.

Camarillo man facing 24 counts, including murder.

A Ventura County man entered not guilty pleas to 24 charges stemming from a series of incidents which left a high school student dead.

Prosecutors say on April 18, Austin Allen Eis attacked two employees at a Simi Valley store, and threatened two others. They say he then drove to Camarillo, where he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Finally, they say the 24-year-old Camarillo man was driving on Thousand Oaks Boulevard when he intentionally hit four Westlake High School students at a bus stop. One student died, and three were seriously injured.

Eis entered a not guilty plea to all counts. He's set to return again in court to face the charges July 19.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
