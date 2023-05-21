2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Police say car chase ends with wanted man driving through gravesites in Ventura County cemetery

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No one hurt in incident.

A Ventura County man is facing multiple criminal charges following a car chase which police say ended when he drove through a cemetery, damaging some of the gravesites.

It happened Saturday morning, in Simi Valley. Police were called to a gated community on Long Canyon Road by reports of a man acting erratically, and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they say the man sped away in a SUV, hitting 90 miles an hour.

Officers say the man drove to nearby Assumption Catholic Cemetery, where he stopped, and got out of the SUV. He initially refused orders to surrender, but was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for evading arrest, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism.

Tags
cal coast newssimi valleycalifornia coast newssimi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco