Police say car chase ends with wanted man driving through gravesites in Ventura County cemetery

A Ventura County man is facing multiple criminal charges following a car chase which police say ended when he drove through a cemetery, damaging some of the gravesites.

It happened Saturday morning, in Simi Valley. Police were called to a gated community on Long Canyon Road by reports of a man acting erratically, and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they say the man sped away in a SUV, hitting 90 miles an hour.

Officers say the man drove to nearby Assumption Catholic Cemetery, where he stopped, and got out of the SUV. He initially refused orders to surrender, but was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for evading arrest, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism.