New numbers show big dip in unemployment in Tri-Counties, but state has slight uptick

Just-released numbers show a major drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County went from a 4.1% jobless rate in March, to 3.6% in April. Santa Barbara County moved from 4.5% to 3.7%. And in San Luis Obispo County, the month-to-month unemployment rate also dipped, going from 3.4% in March to an even 3% in April.

The state didn't fare as well. There was a slight uptick in unemployment, with the percentage going from 4.4% in March to 4.5% in April.