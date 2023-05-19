2023
California Coast News

New numbers show big dip in unemployment in Tri-Counties, but state has slight uptick

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT
California showed a slight increase in unemployment from March to April.
EDD
/
Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties all drop below 4% jobless rate.

Just-released numbers show a major drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County went from a 4.1% jobless rate in March, to 3.6% in April. Santa Barbara County moved from 4.5% to 3.7%. And in San Luis Obispo County, the month-to-month unemployment rate also dipped, going from 3.4% in March to an even 3% in April.

The state didn't fare as well. There was a slight uptick in unemployment, with the percentage going from 4.4% in March to 4.5% in April.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
