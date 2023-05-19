Help for families on the Central Coast navigating the complex choices in geriatric care

It’s a way to help some people on the Central Coast to navigate the options for geriatric care and the City of Santa Maria Public Library in partnership with the Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will offer a free presentation on geriatric care on Saturday.

"They will explain all the different options and let you decide what will work best for you and/or your family, " explained Laura Selken, co-president of the AAUW.

She says it’s complicated and challenging to navigate the options for long-term geriatric care.

"You ask yourself, where do you even begin?" she said of seeking help for a spouse or family member.

The presentation takes place at the Library’s Shepard Hall on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.