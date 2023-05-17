New woes for Ojai: Grand Jury says the Ojai City Council has an ineligible council member

There’s yet more trouble for a City Council in the Tri-Counties.

The Ventura County Grand Jury issued a report saying that the council has a councilmember ineligible to hold their seat. In 2018, the city moved to district elections. The state elections code requires the councilmember to have a permanent home in the district they serve.

While not naming the person, they say the councilmember has failed to have a permanent residence in their district since December of 2021.

The Grand Jury report says that seat should have been declared vacant in 2022, and filled by appointment or a special election.

In a statement on its website, the city says the issue will be addressed at the council’s June 13 meeting.

Earlier this week, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to the council, saying that it had violated the state’s open meeting laws. The city announced plans for a public workshop next week which would include training for councilmembers, to prevent repeat offenses.