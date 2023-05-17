2023
New woes for Ojai: Grand Jury says the Ojai City Council has an ineligible council member

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
The Ventura County Grand Jury has issued a report saying that the Ojai City Council has an ineligible council member because that person doesn't have a primary residence in the district they represent.
Earlier this week, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office issued a warning to the council, saying it had violated the state open meeting law.

There’s yet more trouble for a City Council in the Tri-Counties.

The Ventura County Grand Jury issued a report saying that the council has a councilmember ineligible to hold their seat. In 2018, the city moved to district elections. The state elections code requires the councilmember to have a permanent home in the district they serve.

While not naming the person, they say the councilmember has failed to have a permanent residence in their district since December of 2021.

The Grand Jury report says that seat should have been declared vacant in 2022, and filled by appointment or a special election.

In a statement on its website, the city says the issue will be addressed at the council’s June 13 meeting.

Earlier this week, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to the council, saying that it had violated the state’s open meeting laws. The city announced plans for a public workshop next week which would include training for councilmembers, to prevent repeat offenses.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
