California Coast News

Central Coast woman facing murder charge for fentanyl overdose death of man

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash
A Central Coast woman is charged with murder, after detectives say she sold drugs to a man which caused his overdose death.

Detectives say she sold the man a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced drugs.

A Central Coast woman is facing is facing a murder charge, after detectives say she sold a man drugs which led to his overdose death.

Last October, the body of a man was found behind a county building in San Luis Obispo. An autopsy showed Quinn Hall of Templeton had died of a fentanyl overdose.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives say they found evidence that a woman living in a designated homeless camping area sold the drugs to the 31-year-old man. Following a long investigation, Brandi Turner was arrested this week.

Officials say it’s the first time a fentanyl death in the county is being prosecuted as a homicide.

