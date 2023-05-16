Ventura County prosecutors say the Ojai City Council violated the state's open meeting laws

Ventura County prosecutors say a city council in the county has violated the state’s open meeting law. Ventura County prosecutors say the Ojai City Council violated the open meeting law, known as the Brown Act.

They say that in December and January, the city council discussed matters which exceeded the scope of what they claimed they were going to talk about in closed session.

Government boards are allowed to meet behind closed doors to discuss things like personnel matters and lawsuits, but the discussions must stick to what is publicly noticed. And, votes need to take place in public sessions.

The DA’s office also says one of the council members violated the Brown Act by disclosing some of what was discussed in closed session to a media outlet.

The city council has been given 30 days to respond to the cease and desist order. In a letter to the council, prosecutors say if the council doesn’t make a commitment to comply, the DA’s office will pursue legal action.