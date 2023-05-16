2023
Large group of teen hikers safe after getting lost in Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM PDT
The Upper Ojai Search And Rescue Team found a group of ten lost teens in the Los Padres National Forest, and led them to safety.
The Upper Ojai Search And Rescue Team found a group of ten lost teens in the Los Padres National Forest, and led them to safety.

The ten teens were hiking in a canyon north of Santa Paula when they called for help Friday night.

A group of teenage hikers is telling quite the story, after becoming lost in the Los Padres National Forest.

The 10 teens had gone for a hike in the Santa Paula Canyon area Friday. That’s off of Highway 150 north of Santa Paula. When they became lost, they sent a text asking for help Friday night.

The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team was activated. After hiking about four miles up into the canyon, they located the teens. They gave them food, water, and some flashlights, and then led them out of the area.

The team got back to the trailhead with the teens at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The kids were tired, but unhurt.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
