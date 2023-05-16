Large group of teen hikers safe after getting lost in Los Padres National Forest

A group of teenage hikers is telling quite the story, after becoming lost in the Los Padres National Forest.

The 10 teens had gone for a hike in the Santa Paula Canyon area Friday. That’s off of Highway 150 north of Santa Paula. When they became lost, they sent a text asking for help Friday night.

The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team was activated. After hiking about four miles up into the canyon, they located the teens. They gave them food, water, and some flashlights, and then led them out of the area.

The team got back to the trailhead with the teens at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The kids were tired, but unhurt.