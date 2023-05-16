2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Details released about five vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which killed 1, injured 4

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT
A five vehilce traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura County killed one person, and left three other injured.
CHP Ventura
/
A five vehicle traffic accident on Highway 101 in Ventura County killed one person, and left three others injured.

Crash disrupted traffic on northbound 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara for nearly eight hours Monday.

CHP investigators say they've sorted out what led to a five vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which left one person dead, three hurt, and traffic backed up for hours.

The accident happened at around 9:30 Monday morning, on northbound 101 in the Faria Beach area. Investigators say a northbound pickup truck smashed into the back of another northbound pickup truck. It led to a chain reaction accident involving three other vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck which was rear-ended died in the crash. The three injuries are described as minor. Investigators say alcohol and drugs weren't factors in the accident.

The multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic on the northbound 101 for most of the day Monday. Because of the cleanup and investigation, the highway wasn't full reopened until around 5 p.m.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 101 crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco