Details released about five vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which killed 1, injured 4

CHP investigators say they've sorted out what led to a five vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which left one person dead, three hurt, and traffic backed up for hours.

The accident happened at around 9:30 Monday morning, on northbound 101 in the Faria Beach area. Investigators say a northbound pickup truck smashed into the back of another northbound pickup truck. It led to a chain reaction accident involving three other vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck which was rear-ended died in the crash. The three injuries are described as minor. Investigators say alcohol and drugs weren't factors in the accident.

The multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic on the northbound 101 for most of the day Monday. Because of the cleanup and investigation, the highway wasn't full reopened until around 5 p.m.