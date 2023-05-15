Trying to make the streets safer: Gun buyback event set for Santa Barbara

A South Coast community is doing its bit this week to get guns off the streets.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is offering $100 gift cards for each weapon which is turned in. Saturday’s gun buyback event is anonymous, with no paperwork or identification involved. Police say that the weapons turned in won’t go through ballistic testing.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, at the city maintenance yards on 300 East Cota Street.

The event is intended to be for Santa Barbara residents. But, because it’s anonymous, people from other nearby areas can also show up and turn in their guns for gift cards.