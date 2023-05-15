2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Trying to make the streets safer: Gun buyback event set for Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this coming Saturday, to try to get some weapons of the region's streets.
Tom Def
/
Unsplash
Santa Barbara Police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this coming Saturday, to try to get some weapons off the region's streets.

People will receive a $100 gift card for each firearm tuned in during the event.

A South Coast community is doing its bit this week to get guns off the streets.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is offering $100 gift cards for each weapon which is turned in. Saturday’s gun buyback event is anonymous, with no paperwork or identification involved. Police say that the weapons turned in won’t go through ballistic testing.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, at the city maintenance yards on 300 East Cota Street.

The event is intended to be for Santa Barbara residents. But, because it’s anonymous, people from other nearby areas can also show up and turn in their guns for gift cards.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coastal commissionsanta barbara policegun buyback
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco