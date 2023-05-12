Oregon boy uncovers something prehistoric while exploring his grandma's backyard
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.
A 9-year-old in Oregon recently uncovered something prehistoric while exploring his grandmother's backyard. Jeremiah Longbrake was playing near a stream when he picked up what he thought was a dirty plastic container. Turns out it was a mammoth's tooth. Yes, that mammoth, the creature that roamed the earth over 10,000 years ago. Jeremiah, you might have a future in archaeology. Who knows? Maybe you'll find a dinosaur tooth next.
FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.