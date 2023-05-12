2023
California Coast News

A local non-profit is bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
Non-Profit World Dance For Humanity are raising money for Ukraine and dancing to music from the Eurovision Song Contest on the beach
World Dance For Humanity
/
It’s one of the biggest music events in the world – but little known in this country.

The annual Eurovision Song Contest is watched by over 160 million viewers around the world. Santa Barbara non-profit World Dance for Humanity has found a way to connect with last year’s winners, Ukraine, ahead of the final this weekend.

"We are dancing to the top tunes from Eurovision," explained Janet Reineck, who runs the non-profit which has been raising money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Usually the previous year's winners would host the competition but with the war in Ukraine, this isn't possible, so the final is being held on Saturday in Liverpool, England.

"The theme of Eurovision is 'united by music.' The power of music connects us whether in our world dance classes or to what's going on in Ukraine or Sudan," she said.

There’s a class on the beach on Saturday morning or you can join via Zoom on Sunday for a class which also includes dialogue with Ukraine.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
