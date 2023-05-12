A local non-profit is bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to Santa Barbara

The annual Eurovision Song Contest is watched by over 160 million viewers around the world. Santa Barbara non-profit World Dance for Humanity has found a way to connect with last year’s winners, Ukraine, ahead of the final this weekend.

"We are dancing to the top tunes from Eurovision," explained Janet Reineck, who runs the non-profit which has been raising money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Usually the previous year's winners would host the competition but with the war in Ukraine, this isn't possible, so the final is being held on Saturday in Liverpool, England.

"The theme of Eurovision is 'united by music.' The power of music connects us whether in our world dance classes or to what's going on in Ukraine or Sudan," she said.

There’s a class on the beach on Saturday morning or you can join via Zoom on Sunday for a class which also includes dialogue with Ukraine.