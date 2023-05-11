Search suspended for possible survivors of plane crash near one of the Channel Islands

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for possible survivors of a plane crash near one of the Channel Islands.

The Learjet took off from Naval Base Ventura County Wednesday morning, and went down near San Clemente Island, which is northwest of San Diego. Three people were on board the small civilian passenger jet.

After the plane dropped off of radar, a search was started. A debris field was spotted in the ocean about a mile southwest of the island. More than a half dozen aircraft, and some Coast Guard and Navy ships joined in the search.

The search efforts covered more than 330 square miles of ocean around the crash site. But, after failing to find any sign of the three people on board, it was suspended Thursday morning.

The three people were civilians. The plane was used to ferry people between military installations in the region. Officials haven’t released the plane’s destination.