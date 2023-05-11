2023
California Coast News

Search suspended for possible survivors of plane crash near one of the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter involved in the search for survivors of a plane crash off of San Clemente Island.
U.S. Coast Guard photo
/
Three people were on board the civilian passenger jet which crashed off of San Clemente Island Wednesday morning.

Three people were on board the civilian passenger jet which crashed off of San Clemente Island Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for possible survivors of a plane crash near one of the Channel Islands.

The Learjet took off from Naval Base Ventura County Wednesday morning, and went down near San Clemente Island, which is northwest of San Diego. Three people were on board the small civilian passenger jet.

After the plane dropped off of radar, a search was started. A debris field was spotted in the ocean about a mile southwest of the island. More than a half dozen aircraft, and some Coast Guard and Navy ships joined in the search.

The search efforts covered more than 330 square miles of ocean around the crash site. But, after failing to find any sign of the three people on board, it was suspended Thursday morning.

The three people were civilians. The plane was used to ferry people between military installations in the region. Officials haven’t released the plane’s destination.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
