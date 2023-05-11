Cycling events are taking place all month in Santa Barbara County

From Bike to Work Day to a leisurely Blooms and Birds nature ride, the focus is on cycling in Santa Barbara County this month.

"We are encouraging people to jump on their bikes this month and participate on more than 23 in-person events this month," explained Lauren Bianchi Klemann from Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

She said the events provide good, clean fun for kids, families, adults, and commuters on two wheels.

A big highlight of the month of CycleMAYnia, is the first ever Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets event happening Sunday May 21, said Bianchi Klemann.

"It is closing down one mile of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, which will be car-free all day long for people to enjoy being active out in their community and the beautiful scenery and attractions of the Santa Ynez Valley," she told KCLU.

For community members who are not able to ride a bike, CycleMAYnia has partnered with Cycling WithoutAge to offer piloted trishaw rides. The trishaws can fit two community members on one bench seat or a single community member in a wheelchair. The public can call (805) 963-7283 to reserve a spot for any CycleMAYnia event.

Information is available on the CycleMAYnia website.