No one was injured when a meteorite crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home

Published May 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. This week, a suspected meteorite crashed through the roof of a house in Hopewell Township, New Jersey. No one was injured, thankfully. Local police are wondering if the roughly 4-pound metallic object might have come from a recent meteor shower made up of debris from Halley's Comet. The family that owns the home was planning to meet with an astrophysicist who could take a closer look at the object. Hopefully it's made up of valuable space metals that can pay for fixing that roof. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

