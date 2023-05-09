2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A new way to help those experiencing homelessness on the Central Coast is a step closer

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Dignity Moves in Santa Maria is currently in development and will have 94 rooms which include housing for Transitional Age Youth
Dignity Moves
/
Dignity Moves in Santa Maria is currently in development and will have 94 rooms which include housing for Transitional Age Youth

Construction started Tuesday on the 94 room community.

Dignity Moves Hope Village will provide temporary interim housing specifically for people experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley.

"Santa Maria has historically had a very serious homeless problem," explained Jack Lorenz, the regional advancement director for Dignity Moves – he says the groundbreaking Tuesday is a big step in helping folks in the area.

Lorenz explained Hope Village in Santa Maria will have 94 rooms, which will include housing for Transitional Age Youth (those between the ages of 18-24, many of whom are leaving the foster care system).

Hope Village will also collaborate with the Marian Regional Medical Center and 30 of the rooms will provide recuperative/respite care, allowing individuals experiencing homelessness to have a safe place recover.

Ten rooms will be for veterans and the remaining 44 for unsheltered individuals and couples.

It’s estimated up to 200 individuals will be assisted by the project each year.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday