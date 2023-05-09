A new way to help those experiencing homelessness on the Central Coast is a step closer

Dignity Moves Hope Village will provide temporary interim housing specifically for people experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley.

"Santa Maria has historically had a very serious homeless problem," explained Jack Lorenz, the regional advancement director for Dignity Moves – he says the groundbreaking Tuesday is a big step in helping folks in the area.

Lorenz explained Hope Village in Santa Maria will have 94 rooms, which will include housing for Transitional Age Youth (those between the ages of 18-24, many of whom are leaving the foster care system).

Hope Village will also collaborate with the Marian Regional Medical Center and 30 of the rooms will provide recuperative/respite care, allowing individuals experiencing homelessness to have a safe place recover.

Ten rooms will be for veterans and the remaining 44 for unsheltered individuals and couples.

It’s estimated up to 200 individuals will be assisted by the project each year.