Arrest made in nearly 25-year-old murder case in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST
There's been an arrest in connection with a 1997 bank robbery in Ventura County which left a bank teller dead.

Detectives say they’ve made an arrest in a long-running cold case murder in the Tri-Counties.

It was a killing which shocked Ventura County.

On April 28th, 1997 two men robbed a Thousand Oaks bank. Employees complied with the robbers. But, as she was being handcuffed on the ground, one of the robbers shot teller Monica Leech in the back of the head. The 39-year-old mother of two died at the scene.

Investigators found the getaway SUV, but the men escaped.

Now, they’ve made an arrest in connection with the killing. 55-year-old Kevin Ray Leech of San Bernardino is now in custody. Officials say they will release more details about what led to the arrest next week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
