Arrest made in nearly 25-year-old murder case in Ventura County

Detectives say they’ve made an arrest in a long-running cold case murder in the Tri-Counties.

It was a killing which shocked Ventura County.

On April 28th, 1997 two men robbed a Thousand Oaks bank. Employees complied with the robbers. But, as she was being handcuffed on the ground, one of the robbers shot teller Monica Leech in the back of the head. The 39-year-old mother of two died at the scene.

Investigators found the getaway SUV, but the men escaped.

Now, they’ve made an arrest in connection with the killing. 55-year-old Kevin Ray Leech of San Bernardino is now in custody. Officials say they will release more details about what led to the arrest next week.