Broward Sheriff's Office Releases 911 Calls From Parkland School Shooting

The Broward Sheriff's Office has come under scrutiny for the handling of its response to a gunman who opened fire at a South Florida high school last month, leaving 17 dead.

Gov. Rick Scott has called on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate local authorities' reaction to the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

And, after numerous calls from the media and others to release 911 tapes from the Feb. 14 rampage, the Broward Sheriff's Office did so on Thursday.

