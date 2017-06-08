Anyone Can Lend A Helping Hand

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of a chance encounter. A truck driver suffered a heart attack while driving Interstate 89 in Vermont. He crashed. And that might have been the end for Paul Bristol, except for the homeless man who heard the sound. James Pocock was living in a tent in the woods nearby, and he knew CPR. He helped to keep the driver alive until rescue workers could arrive. There's no joke here, just a reminder that anybody can help out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

