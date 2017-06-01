A Commencement On The Subway

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's that time of year when students don their caps and gowns, ready to accept their diplomas. One young man in New York had to improvise. Jerich Marco Alcantara and his family were riding to his graduation at Hunter College when their subway train broke down. Time passed, and it was clear they were going to miss the ceremony, so they held their own on the subway - Green Day instead of "Pomp And Circumstance" and an online, makeshift diploma that said, good job, you're a nurse now. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

