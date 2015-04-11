2023
German Student Asks Government For Test Questions In Advance

By Tamara Keith
Published April 11, 2015 at 4:38 AM PDT

TAMARA KEITH, HOST:

Not a huge surprise here, but standardized tests were not a highlight of my high school career. Let's just say, it must have been the essay portion of my application that got me into college. Fact is, not very many people like taking tests. But think how much easier it would be if you could get the questions ahead of time, which is what makes the Freedom of Information Request submitted by a student in Germany so genius. Seventeen-year-old Simon Schrader from Munster put in a formal request to get his test questions in advance. He's still waiting for a response from the education ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia. Schrader told The Guardian newspaper, quote, "I thought it was worth a try. I just wanted to see what they would say." Experts told the paper he is unlikely to get what he wants, but I say give him an A for effort. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

weekend edition
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
