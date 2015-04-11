German Student Asks Government For Test Questions In Advance

TAMARA KEITH, HOST:

Not a huge surprise here, but standardized tests were not a highlight of my high school career. Let's just say, it must have been the essay portion of my application that got me into college. Fact is, not very many people like taking tests. But think how much easier it would be if you could get the questions ahead of time, which is what makes the Freedom of Information Request submitted by a student in Germany so genius. Seventeen-year-old Simon Schrader from Munster put in a formal request to get his test questions in advance. He's still waiting for a response from the education ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia. Schrader told The Guardian newspaper, quote, "I thought it was worth a try. I just wanted to see what they would say." Experts told the paper he is unlikely to get what he wants, but I say give him an A for effort. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

