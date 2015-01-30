Seahawk Cornerback's Baby Could Make A Touchdown During Super Bowl

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

And, as if Sunday didn't have enough drama, we are now on a baby watch.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

That's right. Seattle's star cornerback Richard Sherman's girlfriend is very pregnant. In fact, she's due with their first child, a son, next week.

SIEGEL: And since this is Super Bowl week, when no story is too small or too personal for the media to weigh in on, talking heads across the country want to know, what if the baby comes early? Should Sherman miss the Super Bowl for the birth of his son?

BLOCK: Sherman told the press yesterday that he's focused on the game and the baby isn't expected to arrive on Sunday. But, if he does...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICHARD SHERMAN: Obviously that would change some things. But I think he's going to be a disciplined young man and stay in there until after the game. He's going to do his father his first favor and stay in there for another week or two.

SIEGEL: Sherman's coach, Pete Carroll, says whatever the couple decides is fine with him.

PETE CARROLL: You know, if he's faced with that decision, we'll support him. And we'll see how that goes. You know, we'll wish him luck and can't wait to see little Petey.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOCK: And, by the way, that person we hear laughing there - that's New England Patriots coach and noted sourpuss, Bill Belichick, laughing in public in front of other people. Super Bowl week has officially gotten weird.

SIEGEL: And if it's all too weird for you and you will too out of the tailgate party, the Katy Perry halftime show, Richard Sherman's baby and the game, not to worry. First thing Monday, on MORNING EDITION, NPR's Tom Goldman will have our Super Bowl recap. Be sure to start the new week with your public radio station, and have a good weekend. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.