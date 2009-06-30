High Court Decision Could Change Hiring Practices

DAVID GREENE, host:

What happens when you put a $132 million retractable roof over a famous tennis court? Of course it stays sunny and you never use it. Then finally yesterday the moment arrived on Wimbledon's center court: sprinkles. Officials halted play. The roof began to move, an announcer gave play by play of its progress. Spectators took photos and cheered. NBC carried it all live. Let's only hope for such drama in this weekend's finals.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.