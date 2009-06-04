'Furore': Handel, Causing Quite A Fuss

The American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato released a dazzling CD of Handel arias earlier this year. Called Furore, it's a collection of set-pieces from operas and oratorios where Handel's characters experience flights of passion — fury, sadness, jealousy, euphoria.

"As advanced as we like to think we are, we still succumb," DiDonato told NPR in April. "We're humans, and I think we have so much to learn. ... I think there's a truth in this music, and that's why it still speaks to us."

Fresh Air's classical music critic has a review of the disc.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.