'Furore': Handel, Causing Quite A Fuss

Fresh Air | By Lloyd Schwartz
Published June 4, 2009 at 11:20 AM PDT

The American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato released a dazzling CD of Handel arias earlier this year. Called Furore, it's a collection of set-pieces from operas and oratorios where Handel's characters experience flights of passion — fury, sadness, jealousy, euphoria.

"As advanced as we like to think we are, we still succumb," DiDonato told NPR in April. "We're humans, and I think we have so much to learn. ... I think there's a truth in this music, and that's why it still speaks to us."

Fresh Air's classical music critic has a review of the disc.

Lloyd Schwartz
Lloyd Schwartz is the classical music critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
