At Least 12 Dead In Binghamton, N.Y., Shootings

New York Gov. David Paterson said Friday at least 12 people were killed in an attack on an immigration-services center in Binghamton, N.Y.

News reports say a gunman entered the building while firing and took hostages.

"The local police chief ... said that there are no living people left inside the American Civic Association building," Bill Jaker, a reporter with member station WSKG, tells Michele Norris. He says the organization works with people who are studying for citizenship exams.

Jaker says things have calmed down considerably after "one of the tensest days in many years in Binghamton."

"The police personnel standing around ... do seem a lot more relaxed than they have been for a long time. So the crisis is over and the traffic is beginning to move again on Main Street so things are beginning to return to normal in Binghamton," he says.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.