Giant Lobster Granted Reprieve, Freed In Maine

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with news of a fresh start for a very old lobster. The 20-pound lobster has been in a tank at a New York restaurant since he was caught a couple of weeks ago. Now known as George, the giant lobster had been posing for pictures with customers. Experts say 20 pounds makes George ancient - somewhere between 80 and 140. That's one reason the restaurant allowed the animal rights group PETA to return old George to the sea. It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

