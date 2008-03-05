Risks for Clinton, Obama in Defeating Each Other

The momentum in the democratic presidential contest swung in a new direction Tuesday night with Hillary Clinton's big wins in Ohio and Texas, but momentum has been meaningless in this campaign so far.

Her rival, Barack Obama, has a solid lead in the pledged delegate count, but it's not likely he can win the nomination on pledged delegates alone.

Both candidates face strategic challenges to defeat the other: Clinton risks alienating the black and young voters as well as losing the excitement Obama has brought to the campaign. Obama risks his halo.

Robert Siegel and Melissa Block talk with NPR's Don Gonyea and David Greene.

