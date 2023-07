Sen. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the Texas Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, and she eked out a 92-91 delegate victory over Sen. Barack Obama. But the caucus results are still outstanding, and Obama could well walk away with a majority of the delegates.

Melissa Block talks with NPR's Wade Goodwyn, who explains the intricacies of the so-called Texas two-step.

